Maharashtra: Passage Of Aparajita Woman & Child Bill In West Bengal Assembly Prompts NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar To Demand Similar Legislation

ANI Photo

Kolkata: A day after the West Bengal Assembly passed the Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks capital punishment for rape convicts if their actions result in the victim’s death or leave her in a vegetative state, NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar on Wednesday called for a similar Bill in Maharashtra

TMC Welcomes Sharad Pawar's Statement

The Trinamool Congress, which rules West Bengal, welcomed Pawar’s statement, stating that it further strengthens the movement against rape.

About The Aparajita Woman & Child Bill

The Aparajita Bill – passed unanimously – has three critical elements: Stringent punishment for the culprit(s), swift probe, and speedy dispensation of justice.

The Bill, which was passed nearly a month after the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, also focuses on cases lodged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Additionally, it ensures the constitution of an ‘Aparajita Task Force’ in every district of the state.

“Maharashtra should consider replicating the bill passed by the West Bengal assembly. My party supports such a bill... There will be no legislature session in Maharashtra now since assembly polls will be held soon. We will highlight this point in our election campaign and mention it in the poll manifesto as well,” Pawar said