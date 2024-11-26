Maharashtra: Panhala Fort To Get India's First 'Fort-Specific' Disaster Management Plan In December 2024

Panhala Fort | Palladium India

Mumbai: The Panhala Fort in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur is set to get the first of its kind a ‘Fort-Specific’ Disaster Management Plan. Prepared under the National Disaster Management Guidelines – September 2017 to safeguard the cultural heritage sites in India, the comprehensive disaster relief plan for the Panhala Fort was submitted to the State Disaster Management Authority last month and the implementation is expected to begin in December 2024.

A multi-stakeholder meeting focusing on roles and responsibilities has been scheduled for the end of December. Additionally, mitigation works such as constructing gabion walls and retention walls to reduce landslide disaster risks are being carried out under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Statement Of Dr. Maniruzzaman SK From Palladium India

Dr. Maniruzzaman SK from Palladium India, the agency implementing the project said, “It will take approximately two more months to fully sensitize stakeholders and implement the plan. In the meantime, the District Emergency Operations Center and Fire Department are operational and prepared to respond to any disaster. The Kolhapur DDMA and relevant authorities of Panhala Fort are working on proposals to secure Search and Rescue (SAR) equipment from various sources, including the SDMF, UNDP, and UNESCO.”

About Panhala Fort

Panhala Fort is situated 20 kilometres from Kolhapur city, It is over 1,000 years old and holds immense socio-cultural significance for Maharashtra. However, its history of vulnerability to disasters—including landslides in 2019 and 2021 and recurring wildfires—highlights the need for a dedicated disaster management framework.

A Significant Step In Safeguarding India's Heritage Sites

The implementation of a ‘Fort-Specific Disaster Management Plan’ marks a significant step in safeguarding India’s heritage sites against natural and human-induced disasters. “In addition to addressing short-term disaster preparedness and response, the plan outlines medium- and long-term measures for disaster risk prevention, reduction, and mitigation. The plan aims to ensure the sustained protection of the heritage site against geological, hydrological, climatic, and human-induced hazards,” an official from Palladium India said.