Maharashtra Govt Plans Stringent Laws To Prohibit Drinking Liquor At Forts

BJP leader and minister Sudhir Mungantiwar |

In its efforts to preserve the sanctity of forts and to preserve its heritage, the government has allocated additional funds and decided to bring stringent laws to prohibit drinking liquor at forts.

Cultural Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar emphasised that the history of Maharashtra is deeply inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His military prowess, strategies, and guerrilla warfare tactics continue to inspire generations. The legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not only a source of pride for Maharashtra but for the entire nation.

With the assistance of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), these forts will be restored to offer a more enriching historical experience. Mungantiwar expressed confidence that with cooperation and coordination, these sites will eventually be recognised as World Heritage Sites.

Mungantiwar announced that the government would soon introduce a law imposing strict penalties for consuming alcohol at these historic sites, aiming to preserve the sanctity of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's forts.

A meeting was held at the Sahyadri Guest House on behalf of the Department of Cultural Affairs and the Directorate of Archeology and Museums regarding the world heritage nomination of 'Maratha Military Terrain of India'.

Moreover, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed confidence that the 12 forts, which played a crucial role in the establishment of Swarajya, would undoubtedly be included in the list of World Heritage Sites with collective efforts.

India has submitted a proposal for including Maharashtra's military forts, known for their distinctive heritage, in the World Heritage Site list. This list includes 11 forts in Maharashtra – Salher, Shivneri, Lohagad, Raigad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala, Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg, Khandeeri, Rajgad, and Pratapgad – and the fort of Gingee in Tamil Nadu, totalling 12 forts. To support this nomination and provide further guidance, Vishal Sharma, president of the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee, was invited to discuss the matter.