Maharashtra Panel Recommends Withdrawal Of 44 Cases Linked To Religious, Social & Political Agitations | Representational Image

Mumbai: A Cabinet Sub-Committee of the Maharashtra government has recommended the withdrawal of 44 criminal cases registered during various religious, political and social agitations across the state, Cultural Affairs, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence Minister and committee chairman Ashish Shelar announced on Wednesday.



The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee held at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai. Senior officials from the Home Department, Law and Judiciary Department, Directorate of Prosecution and senior police officers attended the meeting.





Shelar said that the committee was constituted to review cases registered against individuals involved in political and social movements. Earlier, the committee had recommended the withdrawal of 77 cases. With the latest decision, the total number of cases recommended for withdrawal has risen significantly.



Out of 133 applications received by the committee, 44 cases were found eligible for withdrawal. However, the committee clarified that offences related to crimes against women, serious criminal offences, personal disputes and civil matters cannot be considered for withdrawal under the government’s policy and were therefore rejected.





The committee also recommended reconsideration of 14 applications, which will be referred to regional committees headed by Deputy Commissioners of Police. Several applications were found ineligible as some cases had already been disposed of, while others did not fall within the committee’s jurisdiction. Only eight cases remain pending for consideration.



Shelar said that social activists, political workers, protesters and participants in ideological movements were often subjected to unnecessary legal action. Relieving them from such cases, he said, was the government's responsibility.



The cases recommended for withdrawal include those related to Ganeshotsav, Navratri celebrations, Dahi Handi events, social programmes, cow protection movements and labour agitations.

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