Maharashtra: Panchganga River Water Level Reaches Danger Mark, Threatens Train Services On Miraj-Kolhapur Route |

Panchganga Bridge No. 36/1 is an important railway bridge spanning 8/18.30 M + 2/17.50 M, located between Rukadi and Gurumarket Railway Stations on the Miraj-Kolhapur section.

The bridge is across Panchganga River, which is formed by the confluence of five major streams: Kasari, Dhamni, Kumbhi, Tulsi, and Bhogawati. Two major Dams, Radhanagari Dam on upstream and Almatti Dam on downstream, regulate the water flow through the Panchganga Bridge.

Due to heavy rainfall in the Kolhapur region and the catchment area, the river's water level is approaching towards danger level marked on bridge. Any further release of water from the Radhanagari Dam and rainfall in catchment will exacerbate the problem.

Continuing rise in the water level may make, train operation through this bridge, unsafe and railway administration may have to suspend the rail traffic over it. This step will affect train services in Miraj-Kolhapur Section.