 Maharashtra: Panchganga River Water Level Reaches Danger Mark, Threatens Train Services On Miraj-Kolhapur Route
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Panchganga River Water Level Reaches Danger Mark, Threatens Train Services On Miraj-Kolhapur Route

Maharashtra: Panchganga River Water Level Reaches Danger Mark, Threatens Train Services On Miraj-Kolhapur Route

Panchganga Bridge No. 36/1 is an important railway bridge spanning 8/18.30 M + 2/17.50 M, located between Rukadi and Gurumarket Railway Stations on the Miraj-Kolhapur section.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 09:55 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Panchganga River Water Level Reaches Danger Mark, Threatens Train Services On Miraj-Kolhapur Route |

Panchganga Bridge No. 36/1 is an important railway bridge spanning 8/18.30 M + 2/17.50 M, located between Rukadi and Gurumarket Railway Stations on the Miraj-Kolhapur section.

The bridge is across Panchganga River, which is formed by the confluence of five major streams: Kasari, Dhamni, Kumbhi, Tulsi, and Bhogawati. Two major Dams, Radhanagari Dam on upstream and Almatti Dam on downstream, regulate the water flow through the Panchganga Bridge.

Due to heavy rainfall in the Kolhapur region and the catchment area, the river's water level is approaching towards danger level marked on bridge. Any further release of water from the Radhanagari Dam and rainfall in catchment will exacerbate the problem.

Read Also
Mumbai: Monsoons Increase Lake Water Levels To 5.08 Lakh Million Litres, Easing Water Shortage
article-image

Continuing rise in the water level may make, train operation through this bridge, unsafe and railway administration may have to suspend the rail traffic over it. This step will affect train services in Miraj-Kolhapur Section.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO's Sale Of 243 Shops In Ulwe Node Sees High Demand, Boosting Business...

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO's Sale Of 243 Shops In Ulwe Node Sees High Demand, Boosting Business...

MMRDA Plans Navi Mumbai NH-3 Route Via Kalyan-Badlapur To Enhance Connectivity And Ease Traffic

MMRDA Plans Navi Mumbai NH-3 Route Via Kalyan-Badlapur To Enhance Connectivity And Ease Traffic

Indian Railways: Mumbai Division Achieves 14.03% Increase In Freight Loading For June 2024, Coal...

Indian Railways: Mumbai Division Achieves 14.03% Increase In Freight Loading For June 2024, Coal...

Maharashtra: Panchganga River Water Level Reaches Danger Mark, Threatens Train Services On...

Maharashtra: Panchganga River Water Level Reaches Danger Mark, Threatens Train Services On...

Maharashtra: 'Vruksh Wari' Pilgrims Plant 5000 Seeds To Restore Greenery On Pandharpur Route

Maharashtra: 'Vruksh Wari' Pilgrims Plant 5000 Seeds To Restore Greenery On Pandharpur Route