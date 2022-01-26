Maharashtra: Over 29,000 road accidents recorded in 2021, deaths up by 4%

Over 29,000 road accidents were reported and 13,346 people died in these incidents in Maharashtra in 2021, which is four per cent more fatalities than the pre-Covid-19 period, an official said on Tuesday.

As per the provisional accident data, road accidents in the state had gone up by 17 per cent, while fatalities and the number of injured had increased by 15 per cent last year compared to 2020. The state had reported 24,971 accidents, 11,569 fatalities and 19,914 injuries in 2020.

According to the data, Maharashtra has reported four per cent more road fatalities, though the number of accidents has dropped by 11 per cent and injuries by 20 per cent compared to 2019, when the state had witnessed 12,788 fatalities and 28,628 injuries in 32,925 accidents.

The state had reported 12,380 fatal accidents last year, which was 15 per cent more than 10,773 fatal accidents witnessed in 2020 and five per cent more as compared to those in 2019.

