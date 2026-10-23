Maharashtra: ‘Over 250 Former Navy Agniveers Inducted Into Coastal Police To Strengthen Maritime Security,’ Says CM Devendra Fadnavis | VIDEO

Maharashtra: ‘Over 250 Former Navy Agniveers Inducted Into Coastal Police To Strengthen Maritime Security,’ Says CM Devendra Fadnavis | X - @Dev_Fadnavis

Mumbai, October 23, 2026: In a move to strengthen maritime security along Maharashtra’s coastline, the state government has inducted more than 250 former Navy Agniveers into its coastal police force, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said the government had decided to utilise the training and experience of Agniveers after the completion of their military service. The first batch of former Navy personnel has now joined the coastal security wing of the state police.

महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने 'शॉर्ट सर्विस कमीशन' पूरा कर चुके 'अग्निवीरों' की नौसेना की पहली बैच को तटीय सुरक्षा बल में भर्ती किया है। ( नागपुर | 23-10-2026) #Maharashtra #Nagpur #Agniveer https://t.co/cOfKOjKBst — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 23, 2026

Former Navy Personnel to Strengthen Coastal Security

“These Agniveers have undergone extensive training and have experience working in difficult terrain and along the borders. Their expertise will strengthen our coastal security, and their induction will also benefit the police force,” Fadnavis said.

To facilitate their recruitment, the state government has amended the relevant recruitment rules. The former Navy personnel have also been exempted from the regular recruitment tests, as they have already cleared a rigorous selection process and undergone specialised training during their military service, the chief minister said.

Army and Air Force Agniveers Also Eligible

The initiative is not limited to former Navy personnel. The government will also provide recruitment opportunities in the police force to Agniveers completing their service in the Army and the Air Force, Fadnavis added.

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The induction is aimed at strengthening the coastal police wing, which requires personnel equipped to handle the specific challenges of securing the state’s maritime borders. By bringing trained military personnel into the police force, the government intends to draw on their operational experience and preparedness for security-related duties.

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