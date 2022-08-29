Maharashtra: 'Outcome of ongoing power struggle unlikely before five years,' says Eknath Shinde's camp MLA Bharat Gogawale

Bharat Gogawale |

The Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led camp member and the legislator from Mahad assembly Bharat Gogawale stirred up a controversy after he claimed that the outcome of the ongoing power struggle between Shinde camp and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is unlikely before five years. Gogawale, who was speaking at the workers meeting at Ratnagiri was referring to a legal battle between the Shinde camp and Thackeray faction in the Supreme Court. A clutch of petitions has been filed by both sides.

Gogawale further said, ‘’ We are originally Shiv Sainiks. The bow and arrow is ours, we show you on the 7th (September when the next hearing is expected). They (Thackeray faction) are waiting for the disqualification and collapse of the (Shinde-Fadnavis) government. But I can say today that the outcome of the matter that has been referred to the Constitutional Court will not come before four to five years. We will win the 2024 elections and come back to power.’’ Gogawale has been appointed by Shinde as the group leader in the state assembly.

Gogalwale’s statement came days after the Supreme Court last Tuesday referred to a five-judge bench the petitions filed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde raising several constitutional questions related to defection, merger and disqualification.

Gogawale’s statement was sharply criticised by the state NCP chief and former water resources minister Jayant Patil saying that ‘’some people have started doing politics by taking the courts for granted.’’ He further added, ‘’This shows how much confidence Bharat Gogawle and other MLAs have over the time taken by the courts in giving the order. Some people have started to politicize the courts too. Now the court has to decide whether to keep the public's trust or not.’’

However, Shinde camp spokesman and school education minister Deepak Kesarkar clarified, ‘’It has been decided that no MLA or office bearer of our party will comment on the matter while pending in the Supreme Court or any court. Even the Chief Minister has given such instructions. Gogawale has made a statement unintentionally but it is not our stand. The court functions according to its rules and this is its prerogative. We will make sure that no such statement is made again".