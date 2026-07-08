Maharashtra Orders Statewide Probe Into Church Missionary Land Transfers, Forms Panel For Nashik Dispute | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has ordered a comprehensive three-month investigation into land parcels held by church missionary institutions during the British era and allegedly transferred under suspicious circumstances after Independence. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule made the announcement in the Legislative Assembly, while also declaring the formation of a high-level committee to address the long-pending Nashik Diocesan Trust land dispute affecting nearly 5,000 families.



The issue was raised through a Calling Attention Motion by MLA Devyani Pharande, who alleged large-scale irregularities in the ownership and management of church trust lands in Nashik. Referring to a 1949 agreement between 'The Church Missionary Trust Association Limited, London' and 'The Nashik Diocesan Trust Association Limited', she said the properties had originally been granted during the British period for public welfare purposes such as schools, colleges and hospitals.



According to the MLA, following the death of the original trustees, ownership records were allegedly manipulated, enabling a private individual to gain control over the trust's assets. She alleged that the private company has been demanding hefty sums from residents for issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) required for property transactions and construction permissions. Pharande also claimed that land records and files dating back to before 1932 had gone missing from the District Collector's office.





Responding to the debate, Bawankule described the matter as "extremely serious" and said the government was committed to protecting the rights of citizens. Although the dispute is currently pending before the Bombay High Court, he clarified that there is no legal hurdle in conducting an administrative inquiry.



He announced that a high-level committee headed by the Divisional Commissioner would be constituted to investigate the issue. The panel will include representatives from the Settlement Commissioner (Jambandi) office, the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) department and the police.



The minister said the inquiry would not be limited to Nashik. Based on land records available with the Settlement Commissioner, all church missionary lands across Maharashtra including those in Nandgaon and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar—will be examined, and a detailed report will be submitted within three months.





The government will also examine whether land transactions that deviated from the original public purpose were legally valid and whether such properties can be restored to government ownership. Bawankule further said a police investigation into the functioning of the private company would be initiated, while the Charity Commissioner's office would verify records relating to its directors. The state will also appoint a special government counsel to effectively represent its case before the Bombay High Court.

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