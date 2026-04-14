Maharashtra Orders SIT Probe Into MHADA Quota Irregularities In Nashik Projects

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X/@cbawankule

Mumbai: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe alleged irregularities in the MHADA reservation quota in Nashik, warning strict action against those found guilty of depriving the poor of their housing rights.

The decision follows serious concerns over the implementation of the 20% reservation quota meant for economically weaker sections (EWS) and low-income groups in housing projects. The minister said the SIT, comprising senior officials, has been directed to submit its report within one month.

The probe comes after the issue was raised in the state Assembly during the budget session by MLAs Devyani Pharande and Nitin Pawar, prompting the government to assure a detailed inquiry. Acting on instructions from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the SIT will function under the chairmanship of the Nashik Divisional Commissioner.

According to officials, the committee will investigate projects exceeding 4,000 sq. metres where the mandatory 20% MHADA quota was not provided, and recommend recovery of land or dues as per rules. It will also identify officials responsible for lapses and suggest disciplinary action, while proposing criminal proceedings against developers or landowners involved in malpractice.

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The SIT will further recommend measures to prevent such irregularities in the future.

Preliminary findings have revealed a major scam in Nashik, where several builders allegedly used forged documents, fake seals and signatures to bypass the quota norms. Investigations by the land records department found discrepancies in 49 out of 128 cases examined, leading to criminal cases being registered at the Sarkarwada police station.

The MHADA quota policy mandates that developers constructing projects on land parcels exceeding 4,000 sq. metres must reserve 20% units for affordable housing, aimed at benefiting economically weaker sections. However, violations of this rule have reportedly led to large-scale fraud running into crores.

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