Maharashtra Orders Fresh Inspection Of 410 Blood Banks Across State With Expanded Safety Checks

Maharashtra launches statewide inspections of blood banks | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 13: The Maharashtra State Blood Transfusion Council has ordered a fresh round of inspections of all 410 blood banks across the state for the financial year 2025–26.

The directive has been issued following instructions from the Minister for Public Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra, to strengthen monitoring and improve the quality of blood transfusion services.

According to officials, District Blood Transfusion Officers, Class-I Pathologists, or experts in blood transfusion services will inspect all categories of blood centres, including government, semi-government, private, municipal corporation-run, trust-operated, and Indian Red Cross Society-operated facilities.

Inspection checklist expanded to 44 points

The latest inspection exercise comes a year after a similar statewide review conducted in 2025. Authorities said the inspection checklist has now been significantly expanded from 27 points to 44 points to ensure stricter compliance with safety and operational standards.

Apart from existing parameters such as hygiene, infrastructure, availability of essential equipment, manpower, operational procedures, and staff training, several new compliance measures have been introduced this year.

One of the key additions is verification of whether a blood bank has received NABH accreditation. Inspection teams will also examine whether donor questionnaires are being implemented according to the latest Government of India GSR guidelines.

Another major focus area will be regulatory action taken by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during the period from January 2025 to December 2025. Inspectors will verify whether any blood bank faced suspension or cancellation of licence or any other punitive action during the year.

Focus on accountability and patient safety

The inspections will further assess blood service charges, storage and handling procedures, and whether free blood supply is being provided to thalassemia and other patients who require regular transfusions.

Officials said the revised inspection format is aimed at improving accountability, patient safety, and standardisation of services across Maharashtra’s blood banking network.

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Government Medical College deans have been instructed to ensure that inspection teams complete the visits and submit detailed reports to the State Blood Transfusion Council within one month. The council has made timely submission of reports mandatory for all districts.

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