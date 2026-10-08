Maharashtra Orders Free Foodgrains In 265 Drought-Hit Talukas, Extends Ration Benefits To Needy Families & Migrants | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has ordered the immediate and uninterrupted supply of free foodgrains to eligible beneficiaries in 265 talukas declared drought-hit under Trigger-1 for the 2026 kharif season following deficient rainfall between June and September.

The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department issued a special government resolution on Wednesday directing the administration to ensure that farmers, farm labourers and other eligible residents in the drought-affected talukas do not face difficulties in accessing foodgrains.

Free foodgrains for eligible beneficiaries

Under the National Food Security Act, eligible beneficiaries in the affected talukas will be provided foodgrains free of cost without delay. The government has also decided to bring needy persons who are currently outside the food security scheme into its coverage.

#WATCH | Hassan | JDS leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy says, "This year there is a severe drought situation that has affected the farming community across the state. All 31 districts have been severely affected, and nearly 234 taluks have been declared drought-affected areas. The declaration was made late; it should have been done earlier, but now it has been declared. The government, and even the Chief Minister himself, called a special session. Both the party MLAs thought that the Chief Minister might resolve the farmers' issues by giving them at least Rs 25,000 per acre. But now that he has announced only Rs 2,500 per farmer, I don't think this is going to resolve any of the farmers' issues. We, being a farmer-based party, are with the farmers. We are touring nearly all 31 districts in our state on behalf of Janata Dal (Secular). Today, I have come to Hassan district...Most of the farming community was present today. They discussed the majority of the issues affecting them here..." — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2026

According to the guidelines, if any needy person in the 265 drought-hit talukas approaches the authorities for foodgrains, he or she will be included in either the Antyodaya or Priority Household category, subject to the prescribed income criteria. Aadhaar seeding of all members listed on the ration card will be mandatory for availing the benefit.

Ration portability for migrant workers

The government has also stressed the strict implementation of ration portability facilities for migrant workers and other residents who may leave their villages in search of employment or water because of the drought.

Such beneficiaries will be allowed to collect their entitled foodgrains from any convenient fair price shop under the One Nation One Ration Card system through AePDS and e-PoS facilities. Supply officials have been directed to personally ensure that no migrant family is deprived of its food entitlement.

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Strict action against illegal hoarding

The department has further instructed officials to undertake advance planning to ensure timely lifting and distribution of foodgrains. Authorities have also been warned to take strict action against black-marketing and illegal hoarding of foodgrains.

The government said it was committed to ensuring that farmers and farm labourers in drought-hit areas do not face food shortages and directed all concerned agencies to remain alert to ensure that migrant residents can access ration portability facilities without difficulty.

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