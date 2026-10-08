Maharashtra Orders Free Foodgrains In 265 Drought-Hit Talukas, Extends Ration Benefits To Needy Families & Migrants

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has ordered the immediate and uninterrupted supply of free foodgrains to eligible beneficiaries in 265 talukas declared drought-hit under Trigger-1 for the 2026 kharif season following deficient rainfall between June and September.
The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department issued a special government resolution on Wednesday directing the administration to ensure that farmers, farm labourers and other eligible residents in the drought-affected talukas do not face difficulties in accessing foodgrains.
Free foodgrains for eligible beneficiaries
Under the National Food Security Act, eligible beneficiaries in the affected talukas will be provided foodgrains free of cost without delay. The government has also decided to bring needy persons who are currently outside the food security scheme into its coverage.
According to the guidelines, if any needy person in the 265 drought-hit talukas approaches the authorities for foodgrains, he or she will be included in either the Antyodaya or Priority Household category, subject to the prescribed income criteria. Aadhaar seeding of all members listed on the ration card will be mandatory for availing the benefit.
Ration portability for migrant workers
The government has also stressed the strict implementation of ration portability facilities for migrant workers and other residents who may leave their villages in search of employment or water because of the drought.
Such beneficiaries will be allowed to collect their entitled foodgrains from any convenient fair price shop under the One Nation One Ration Card system through AePDS and e-PoS facilities. Supply officials have been directed to personally ensure that no migrant family is deprived of its food entitlement.
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Strict action against illegal hoarding
The department has further instructed officials to undertake advance planning to ensure timely lifting and distribution of foodgrains. Authorities have also been warned to take strict action against black-marketing and illegal hoarding of foodgrains.
The government said it was committed to ensuring that farmers and farm labourers in drought-hit areas do not face food shortages and directed all concerned agencies to remain alert to ensure that migrant residents can access ration portability facilities without difficulty.
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