The state government has intensified drought relief planning, with fresh assessments, water conservation projects and additional support for affected regions | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, November 17, 2026: In view of the worsening drought situation across Maharashtra, the state government has directed Guardian Secretaries to visit every district before the upcoming Assembly session and assess the ground situation against all prescribed drought parameters.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who chairs the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Drought Relief, issued the directions at a meeting held at Mantralaya on Tuesday.

The Guardian Secretaries have been asked to submit detailed assessment reports to Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal to facilitate an objective evaluation and expedite relief measures.

Four More Talukas Declared Drought-Hit

The committee approved the declaration of drought in four more talukas — Chiplun, Dindori, Wada and Vikramgad. It also directed officials to conduct a comprehensive survey of other talukas demanding drought status, including Hatkanangale, Gadhinglaj, Kagal and Karveer, and submit reports at the next meeting.

The meeting reviewed measures to tackle the worsening water scarcity, with special concern expressed over Dharashiv, where only 5.34% water stock remains. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik called for a special meeting to prepare a water management plan for the next eight to 10 months.

Rs 83.18 Crore For Water Supply Schemes

The government will issue a resolution within the next one to two days outlining 10 measures to tackle water scarcity. The Finance Department has sanctioned Rs 83.18 crore for 212 water supply schemes in 13 talukas under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Once completed, these schemes are expected to eliminate the need for water tankers in the beneficiary villages.

Another Rs 400 crore has been allocated for retrofitting existing water supply schemes. Pending dues of Rs 349 crore for water scarcity-related works will be provided through supplementary demands and are expected to be released by December-end.

Bawankule directed officials to increase the number of agencies undertaking recharge shaft works, establish quality standards and empower district collectors to ensure effective implementation.

Fresh Rs 5,000-Crore Conservation Plan

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the Soil and Water Conservation Department to scrap its previously approved Rs 5,000-crore plan and prepare a fresh one in view of the drought situation.

The revised plan will prioritise severely drought-affected talukas, particularly in Vidarbha and Marathwada. Bawankule directed officials to finalise a standard operating procedure (SOP) within the next one to two months.

He also called for water conservation works across all districts on the lines of the Shirpur model to improve groundwater levels. The mechanical wings of the Water Conservation and Water Resources Departments have been asked to undertake desilting of lakes and reservoirs.

District collectors will be given the necessary powers, while the Rural Development Department has been asked to prioritise village ponds and storage tanks.

Fodder Cultivation Under VB-G RAM G

To ensure adequate fodder for livestock, district-level agencies have been directed to promote maize and sorghum cultivation under the VB-G RAM G scheme. Orders have also been issued to undertake fodder cultivation along lake banks.

The government has also proposed involving voluntary organisations in water scarcity mitigation works through agreements at the district level.

Farm Loan Incentives And Water Management

Bawankule said district collectors should take decisions on local water scarcity measures based on the funds available with District Planning Committees (DPCs) and the specific requirements of their respective districts.

Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne raised the issue of providing incentives to farmers who regularly repay their crop loans. The meeting was informed that the incentive amount would be disbursed after April 1, 2027.

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Sarnaik also suggested that privately owned wells in urban areas could be handed over to municipal corporations for public water supply instead of being used commercially.

The meeting further discussed setting up a committee of senior officials to coordinate and monitor the implementation of drought relief measures.

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