Maharashtra: Opposition slams state govt as Vedanta project goes to Gujarat

Yuva Sena chief and former minister Aaditya Thackeray slammed the Shinde-Fadnavis government for the lost of Vedanta-Foxconn project to Gujarat saying that previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government had brought this to final stage in state, but claimed that the new dispensation's commitment was to send the investment away from Maharashtra.

"Although I’m glad to see this in India, I am a bit shocked to see this. New dispensation had tweeted photos, claiming to have brought this to Maharashtra, but it seems intent/ commitment was to send this away from Maharashtra. Our MVA govt had brought this to the final stage," he said. He wished the semiconductor industry and the Vedanta a success, but added that the MVA government's effort to bring investment should not have gone in vain.

Aaditya claimed that with the project going to Gujarat, nearly 170 allied industries which would have come up in Maharashtra would not be developed leading to a loss of 1 lakh jobs.

The state NCP chief Jayant Patil alleged that Gujarat has snatched away an ambitious project at a time when the state assembly elections are round the corner. "MVA government has worked hard for the project development in the state. CM and Dy CM are busy in holding political meetings and as they have no time for governance the Gujarat has taken away the project there. The Maharashtra BJP unit seems to be interested in protecting the interest of Gujarat. Will CM and Dy CM tender an apology to educated and unemployed youths for their loss of jobs?" he asked.

The Maharashtra Congress Legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat hit out at the Shinde Fadnavis government saying that CM and Dy CM were busy with felicitation functions. Had they given some attention to the state affairs, such a big project would not have slipped through the hands of Maharashtra. "Maharashtra is the number one choice of investors. The MVA government brought huge investment creating employment to lakhs of youth. But how come in two and half months of the Shinde Fadnavis government, a big project like this moved to Gujarat?" he asked.

However, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar countered opposition’s claims. “Will Aaditya explain why his party did not nurture one Marathi UNICORN start-up in 25 years? Who helped Jasra/Dino/Gomes/Nandkumar achieve Unicorn status in lockdown? Who facilitated the Glasgow/London Pak benami Causis E bus deal?’’ he asked.

Shelar further said ‘’You couldn't bring this project to Maharashtra, don't stick your neck out to hide the truth!’’