Maharashtra Opposition Slams Centre Over Fourth Fuel Price Hike In 11 Days As CM Devendra Fadnavis Appeals Against Panic Buying |

Mumbai: The political storm over rising fuel prices intensified in Maharashtra on Monday after petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fourth time in the last 11 days, triggering sharp reactions from the Opposition and prompting the state government to appeal against panic buying and hoarding.

Congress accuses Centre of looting

The Maharashtra Congress accused the Narendra Modi-led Centre of “looting” citizens through repeated fuel price hikes and demanded an immediate rollback. State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal claimed petrol and diesel prices had risen by nearly Rs 8 per litre in the past 11 days, further worsening inflation amid the ongoing Iran conflict.

Congress alleges tax collection figures

“If the government cannot control inflation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should step down,” Sapkal said while announcing statewide protests by Congress workers from Tuesday. He alleged that the BJP government was misleading people by blaming international tensions for the hikes and claimed the Centre had collected nearly Rs 43 lakh crore through taxes and excise duties on petroleum products over the last 12 years.

Petrol and diesel prices rose by Rs 2.61 to Rs 2.71 per litre on Monday as state-run oil companies passed on the impact of rising global crude oil prices to consumers.

Supriya Sule's attack on Centre

The NCP (SP) also attacked the Centre over the issue. Party working president and MP Supriya Sule said the latest increase was “just the beginning” and accused the government of failing to present the true picture regarding fuel availability and inflation.

Referring to statements made by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and minister Chhagan Bhujbal on fuel stocks, Sule questioned the government’s planning and alleged that citizens were being kept in the dark. She also raised concerns over inflation, unemployment and rising household expenses.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis termed the rise in fuel prices a “global crisis” and appealed to citizens not to hoard petrol and diesel. He said international supply chain disruptions had created pressure across several countries and insisted there was no major shortage in Maharashtra.

The Chief Minister said panic buying had led to a nearly 20 per cent rise in fuel demand, creating pressure on supply chains and law-and-order concerns at some locations. He added that district collectors and police authorities had been instructed to strictly handle any untoward incidents.

At a high-level review meeting in Mumbai, Bhujbal also assured that there was no fuel scarcity in the state and urged oil companies to launch awareness campaigns against hoarding. According to official data reviewed during the meeting, diesel sales in Maharashtra surged by 52 per cent while petrol sales increased by 23 per cent amid fears of shortage. Statewide petrol consumption surged to 21,312 kilolitres on Monday against the normal daily average of 17,337 kilolitres. Diesel consumption saw a steeper climb, reaching 48,928 kilolitres compared to the May daily average of 32,252 kilolitres. Petrol sales rose by 44 per cent in Akola, 47 per cent in Buldhana, 49 per cent in Jalna and 43 per cent in Wardha, officials said.

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