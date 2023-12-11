Maharashtra: Opposition Demands Complete Loan Waiver For Affected Farmers, Corners Govt Over ‘Poor’ Relief From Insurance Companies

Vijay Wadettiwar | X

Nagpur: The Opposition on Monday launched a stringent assault on the Eknath Sinde government both inside and outside the state legislature which is in session here. While leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar mounted the attack in the state Assembly during a short notice discussion, state Congress president and top party leaders took out a massive morcha (protest march) from Dikshabhoomi to Vidhan Sabha to demand complete loan waiver for affected farmers in the state.

Wadettiwar in the short debate on the farm losses and poor relief from insurance companies, lashed out at the ruling coalition for the inadequate compensation through Crop Insurance scheme to the farmers affected by the drought like situation in the state. The compensation for farmers, cotton growers and orange growers was meagre and in some cases in two digits, Wadettiwar asserted on the floor of the House.

He said farmers across the state were facing severe financial crise caused by first poor rains, untimely rains and then hailstorm and bad weather. He was joined by his party colleagues Balasaheb Thorat, Sunil Kedar, Nana Patole and Jayant Patil (NCP), Wadettiwar accused the government of protecting the insurance companies whose survey reports were fudged depriving farmers claims for recovery of losses.

Wadettiwar alleged that one farmer has received a meagre claim amount of Rs three while another one got Rs 37 only. A small farmer approached the local Police station seeking protection as he had received a “princely sum” of Rs 57 only. He contended that the amount was too big and he would need protection from thieves!

Wadettiwar alleges nexus between govt officials, insurance companies

Wadettiwar alleged a nexus between government officials and insurance company authorities while giving the compensation towards crop damage. The usual initial survey of the crop damage (Punchnama) was never completed, he alleged. He said the state accounts for 37 percent of farmers' suicides in the country, He also sought strong action against bogus seed companies.

Jayant Patil while supporting the demands, said the government was busy in holding publicity events. He said there was an urgent need to clampdown on bogus seeds business.

Congress leads large protest march against Shinde govt

Outside the Vidhan Sabha, Nana Patole led a large protest march tagged as “Hallabol” against the Shinde government for neglecting farmers. He said time had come for throwing out the anti-farmer government. "The BJP has misruled the country for the last nine years. It claims success in recent elections in three states but is afraid of holding civic elections in Maharashtra," he roared, claiming that there was a massive Congress wave in the state and the party would sweep the next elections in the state. Patole demanded complete loan waiver for farmers affected by untimely rains.