'Maharashtra Offers Investment Opportunities To Canada': CM Devendra Fadnavis | VIDEO

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | X - @Dev_Fadnavis

Mumbai, March 1: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday invited Canadian educational institutions and entrepreneurs to invest in the state, stating that Maharashtra presents vast opportunities for collaboration while addressing global challenges such as environmental conservation and climate change.

He was speaking at a reception organised at Hotel Taj Palace for Canada’s Minister of National Revenue François-Philippe Champagne, New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt, and their delegation during their visit to Mumbai.

Maharashtra-Canada: Powering the Next Chapter of Global Partnership



🔸CM Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the Canadian delegation at the 'Maharashtra-Canada: Building the next phase of Investment & Innovation'. CM Fadnavis emphasised Maharashtra’s major achievements in… pic.twitter.com/LCasqA8vE6 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 1, 2026

Focus on infrastructure and EduCity project

Highlighting Maharashtra’s development trajectory, Fadnavis said the state is undertaking large-scale infrastructure projects and has strengthened its global investment potential. He noted that the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport will open significant avenues for economic growth in the region.

The state government is also developing an international ‘EduCity’ in Navi Mumbai, where reputed global universities are expected to establish campuses. Letters of Intent have already been issued to five universities, he added.

Sharing my full speech on the enduring friendship of Maharashtra and Canada, building the next phase of ‘Investment & Innovation’. This partnership stands poised to shape a dynamic future driven by investment, innovation, and shared opportunity.



(Mumbai | 1-3-2026)… pic.twitter.com/fg0Jg1wXEx — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 1, 2026

Youth demographic and education links

The Chief Minister emphasised that nearly 60 per cent of Maharashtra’s population is below 27 years of age, making it a strong hub for education and skilled manpower.

A large number of students from the state pursue higher education in Canada, and he urged Canadian universities to establish institutions in Navi Mumbai’s EduCity project.

Technology and AI collaboration

Fadnavis further said Canada has made notable progress in artificial intelligence, advanced technology, and environmental conservation, and Maharashtra is working on similar lines by promoting data centres, global capability centres, and start-up ecosystems.

The state has also initiated the use of artificial intelligence in agriculture and brought farmers onto digital platforms through the Agri Stack initiative under the Mahavistar programme.

Strengthening bilateral engagement

Referring to national progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said India has witnessed transformative development over the past decade, with Maharashtra playing a significant role in this growth story.

Also Watch:

Describing the Canadian delegation’s India visit as the beginning of stronger bilateral engagement, Fadnavis expressed hope for continued exchanges and deeper cooperation between Canada, India, and Maharashtra in the future.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/