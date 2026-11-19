Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X - @cbawankule

Mumbai: In a major financial push for the welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), the Maharashtra government's OBC Cabinet Sub-Committee has recommended an allocation of Rs 6,840 crore for students' scholarships and hostel construction through supplementary demands during the upcoming winter session of the state legislature.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule Chairs OBC Cabinet Sub-Committee Meeting At Mantralaya

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Revenue Minister and OBC Cabinet Sub-Committee chairman Chandrashekhar Bawankule at Mantralaya on Wednesday. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Environment Minister Pankaja Munde and OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

Bawankule said the sub-committee was working continuously, following Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's directions, to ensure that OBC communities receive their legitimate benefits and that pending welfare issues are addressed.

National Scholarship Portal Faces Funding Shortfall Of Over ₹1,700 Crore

The meeting highlighted a significant funding gap in scholarships processed through the Centre's National Scholarship Portal (NSP). Against an estimated requirement of Rs 1,800 crore, only Rs 83 crore has currently been provided. The committee stressed the need for an immediate increase in the allocation.

A provision of Rs 700 crore for Mahajyoti was also discussed, along with allotment of land for its proposed campus in Pune and measures to clear the backlog of pending benefits.

Maharashtra To Organise 500 Special Camps For VJNT Communities In January 2027

In another major initiative, the government will organise around 500 special camps across Maharashtra on January 6, 7 and 8, 2027, to provide birth certificates and Aadhaar cards to members of 43 communities belonging to the Vimukta Jatis and Nomadic Tribes (VJNT) categories. The objective is to ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive the documents necessary to access government welfare schemes. Each revenue circle will receive Rs 10,000 to conduct the campaign.

The committee has also directed authorities to install beneficiary nameplates on houses constructed under various OBC welfare schemes within two months.

Government Plans 100-Bed Hostels In Every District, 250-Bed Facilities In Divisional Districts

On hostel infrastructure, the meeting decided to construct 100-bed hostels in every district and 250-bed facilities in divisional districts for boys and girls. According to the plan prepared by the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC), construction is expected to begin in March 2027.

Munde directed officials to ensure that all hostels are environmentally friendly and equipped with solar energy facilities. She also asked departments to complete administrative formalities by December 30 and make budgetary provisions in the March budget for 10 new hostels.

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The meeting also discussed allotting 80 rooms at the New Zealand Hostel of the Dairy Development Department in Goregaon to the Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Department.

Bawankule said that, following the protest by students in Pune, the file concerning A-CAP had been forwarded to the Chief Minister for final approval. He also stated that the demands raised by Laxman Hake had been addressed.

Bhujbal suggested organising various programmes to mark the 200th birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and directed officials to undertake a fresh study of the nine per cent reservation provision and submit a proposal to the Statistics Department.

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