Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Directs Health Department To Cover Rare Disease Treatment Under MJPJAY, Orders SOP For SMA Patients |

Mumbai: In a major relief initiative for patients suffering from rare diseases, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the Maharashtra Health Department to include treatment for such conditions under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY), so that families are not burdened with the high cost of medical care.

Shinde also directed officials to prepare a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the diagnosis, registration and treatment of patients suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a rare and expensive-to-treat genetic disorder. He stressed that financial constraints should not force any patient to discontinue treatment.

Eknath Shinde Chairs Review Meeting On Rare Diseases At Vidhan Bhavan

The directions were issued during a review meeting on rare diseases held at the Deputy Chief Minister's committee room in Vidhan Bhavan on Wednesday. Senior Health Department officials, paediatric specialists from Wadia and KEM hospitals, and representatives of the Jija social organisation attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the status of SMA patients in Maharashtra, early diagnosis, available treatment options, medicine availability and difficulties faced by patients and their families.

KEM Hospital Designated Centre Of Excellence For Rare Diseases

The Centre has designated Mumbai's KEM Hospital as a Centre of Excellence for rare diseases in Maharashtra. The facility undertakes diagnosis, patient registration and treatment-related procedures. However, Shinde said a clearly defined treatment protocol was necessary to ensure timely and accessible medical care.

He directed the Health Department to prepare a separate SOP covering early diagnosis, treatment procedures and the availability of oral medicines for SMA patients.

The Deputy Chief Minister also asked the department to submit a proposal to the Union Health Ministry seeking Centre of Excellence status for Mumbai's Wadia Children's Hospital, which already provides treatment facilities for SMA patients. Shinde said he would personally write to the Union Health Minister to pursue the proposal.

To ensure uninterrupted treatment, he further directed KEM Hospital to include essential medicines for rare diseases in its essential medicines list and undertake their procurement. This would help ensure timely availability of medicines to patients receiving treatment at the Centre of Excellence.

Shinde said the government must coordinate early diagnosis, treatment facilities, medicine procurement and financial assistance to ensure that patients suffering from SMA and other rare diseases receive timely medical care without facing financial hardship.

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