Maharashtra Govt Pledges Port Infrastructure Expansion, Better Rail And Road Connectivity To Boost Cargo Handling Capacity Across State |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has assured comprehensive support for developing port infrastructure, improving road and railway connectivity and resolving regulatory hurdles to increase cargo handling capacity at ports across the state. Ports Minister Nitesh Rane said the government would take positive decisions on issues raised by port operators, including maritime and cyber security, modern technology and infrastructure requirements.

Nitesh Rane Chairs Meeting With Port Operators At Maharashtra Maritime Board Office

Rane was speaking at a meeting with stakeholders from the state's ports sector at the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) office in Ballard Estate on Wednesday. Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Sethi, MMB Chief Executive Officer Pradeep B, port operators and senior officials attended the meeting.

The discussions focused on expanding cargo handling capacity at smaller ports and addressing infrastructure bottlenecks that are restricting their growth.

Ambha River Port Cluster Cargo Handling Projected To Reach 43 Million Tonnes

The Ambha river port cluster currently handles around 25.5 million tonnes of cargo annually, with the figure expected to reach 26 million tonnes this year. Following the proposed expansion of the steel plant, cargo handling is projected to rise to 43 million tonnes. Against this backdrop, Rane assured government assistance for including the Ambha river in the vessel tracking system, deepening its entrance channel and relocating a gas pipeline to facilitate increasing vessel traffic.

The Jaigad port, which has an overall handling capacity of 55 million tonnes, currently handles around 35 million tonnes. Stakeholders said better utilisation of its existing capacity would require improved road, railway and bridge infrastructure, expansion of Konkan Railway's capacity and stronger connectivity between the Konkan and Central Railway networks.

Better Railway Connectivity Expected To Boost Ratnagiri Industries And Employment

Improved connectivity could provide a boost to industries and employment opportunities in Ratnagiri as well as Maharashtra's hinterland by facilitating the movement of industrial goods.

Stakeholders also pointed out that ports without captive industries depend on industrial activity in surrounding areas to generate cargo traffic. They suggested joint planning by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Maharashtra Maritime Board and other government departments to promote industries in port-adjacent areas.

Other proposals discussed included expanding railway siding capacity, maintaining cargo movement for power plants and increasing the handling of commercial commodities such as containers, LPG, chemicals, urea and sugar.

Rane assured port operators that the government would extend the necessary assistance to address these concerns and strengthen Maharashtra's maritime infrastructure.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/