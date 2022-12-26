Maharashtra: Now, sit at home and change ownership of your vehicle

Image for representational purpose | Twitter/@sumitkumarcse

Mumbai: The vehicle ownership transfer process has now become much easier. Now, people don't need run pillar to post at the transport department offices to get their ownership changed. People can now transfer ownership right from home through the state transport department website.

Aadhar-based service, only for loan-free vehicles

This faceless service is Aadhar-based, so there is no chance of duplication or cheating. This service is available only for loan-free vehicles. In a letter to all the department officials concerned, Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar recently directed to implement the services for vehicle ownership transfer of private vehicles and temporary registration for transport vehicles ie trucks, tempo, etc.

'No need to submit documents hard copies'

"Though this service was online, hard copies of the documents had to be submitted to the regional transport offices concerned for document verification. But now this process has become completely faceless by linking it with the Aadhaar card," said an official of the transport department, adding that the service has been started now and after linking the Aadhaar, all the procedures, including getting all the information of the vehicle owner, will become easy.

"Now, vehicle sellers and buyers have to apply using Aadhaar number for vehicle transfer through the transport department's official website. Applicants are required to upload a photograph of the vehicle and chassis number along with their identity card. A copy of Form 29 will be received by e-mail to the original registering authority after completing the procedure. As this service is faceless, there is no need the applicant to submit the documents in the office physically," further added the official.

One more addition to existing online services

Over a dozen of services are already linked to Aadhaar and are currently available online including learner's license, examination, secondary registration certificate, no objection certificate, change of address on the registration certificate, secondary driving license and change of address of license.

Similarly, a temporary registration service for transport vehicles has also been made faceless and this service has been introduced for applicants who want to register the vehicle in their personal name. For this, the vehicle distributors will upload the documents after completing the entry and verification process of the vehicle's temporary registration application from the transport portal.