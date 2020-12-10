Maharashtra: Noted musician Narendra Bhide passes away at 47

A well-known musician Narendra Bhide passed away at 47. As per the report by Lokmat, Bhide died of a heart attack this morning (December 10).
A civil engineer by education and a musician by passion, he served as the music director for a number of popular films like - A Paying Ghost (2015), Deool Band (2015), Bioscope (2015) and Chi Va Chi Sau Ka (2017).
Bhide was also the Director at the Pune-based studio Dawn Infotainment.
Other significant film titles in Bhide's recent works include the Hampi (2017), Ubuntu (2017), Lathe Joshi (2018), Pushpak Vimaan (2018) and 66 Sadashiv (2019).
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)