Maharashtra: Noted musician Narendra Bhide passes away at 47

A well-known musician Narendra Bhide passed away at 47. As per the report by Lokmat, Bhide died of a heart attack this morning (December 10).

A civil engineer by education and a musician by passion, he served as the music director for a number of popular films like - A Paying Ghost (2015), Deool Band (2015), Bioscope (2015) and Chi Va Chi Sau Ka (2017).

Bhide was also the Director at the Pune-based studio Dawn Infotainment.

Other significant film titles in Bhide's recent works include the Hampi (2017), Ubuntu (2017), Lathe Joshi (2018), Pushpak Vimaan (2018) and 66 Sadashiv (2019).