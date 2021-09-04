Maharashtra: North Indians in Maharashtra seek OBC quota benefits

Mumbai: Even though the Maharashtra Government is struggling to restore the reservations for Maratha and OBCs, which were scrapped by the Supreme Court, now the OBCs from North India residing in the state have demanded reservation benefits. The demand was made by a delegation that met the Minister of OBC and VJNT Welfare Vijay Wadettiwar here on Friday.

A delegation brought to Wadettiwar’s notice that many people from other states have permanently settled in Maharashtra but they did not get the benefits of OBC quota in the state. They strongly demanded that they should be provided benefits under the OBC quota.

"North Indians have been residents of Maharashtra for many years, so it has been argued that their children born here should be given the benefit of reservation here," said one of the members of the delegation.

Waddetiwar has taken a stand that if there is evidence of OBCs before 1967, they can be given the benefit of OBC reservation in the state. "A recommendation in this regard will be made to the State Backward Classes Commission. After the State Backward Classes Commission approves the recommendation, the state government will recommend it to the Centre,’’ said the minister.

However, OBC leader Haribhau Rathore said that those who do not have social reservation can get benefits of EWS quota. "If someone is recommending that they should be given benefits under OBC quota then it is wrong,’’ he opined.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 01:25 AM IST