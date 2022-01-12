Maharashtra: No supply chain of essential goods affected at borders despite of new COVID-19 guidelines for transportation

The supply chain of essential goods and supplies hasn't been affected at Maharashtra borders. The trucks carrying grains and essential goods are entering the state without much trouble despite two vaccine doses being made mandatory. Sources said that the government is working on a system where the truck drivers could receive vaccine jabs of second dose at the border itself.

As per the recent guidelines every vehicle including drivers and cleaners of trucks, trailers and tempos had to present double vaccine certificate or RT-PCR negative report 72 hours before entering the state. This however didn’t go down well with the truck, trailer association who stated that it will affect the movement of these vehicles and thus would delay the delivery of essential goods.

“The movement through Maharashtra Borders remain seamless and hassle free even after implementation of new COVID-19 guidelines. The roll out of new COVID-19 guidelines by the Maharashtra Government mandating double dose or negative RTPCR test for entry into Maharashtra through road caused quite a concern among the transport fraternity. We immediately took up the matter with the authorities and requested exemptions for the drivers who are vaccinated with single dose to drive and enter the state,” said Bal Malkit Singh, Chairman – Core Committee, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).

The AIMTC have also suggested to the Government to reduce the gap between the two doses so that they can get their 2nd dose at the earliest, ramp up checking facility through online mode, and making second dose of vaccine available at the borders which the association claims that it’s been considered by the government. “We are constantly keeping a tab on the developments at the borders and today there has been no major issue or held ups. The administration has been lenient on the guidelines,” added Singh.

The association has been claiming that in case of a delay, waiting at the borders without food, water and security is yet another challenge for them. Besides, it is impractical to expect the drivers and cleaners to search for places and get tested for Covid-19. They claim that a vehicle carrying goods or cargo from Delhi reaches Maharashtra only after 72 hours, past the validity of a Covid-19 test report. Similarly, all commercial vehicles heading to south India from Rajasthan or Gujarat pass through Maharashtra, and it is impractical to get the RT-PCR test done en route.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 09:43 PM IST