AFC Women’s Asian Cup: From RT-PCR tests every 72 hours to drivers staying in bio-bubble, here’s all you need to know about the safety protocols

Maharashtra is getting ready to host the upcoming AFC Women's Cup and the organisers are not taking any chances with the Covid-19 safety protocols.

The leading 12 Asian teams will contest for the AFC Women's Asian Cup title from January 20-February 6 this year.

Here are some of the protocols:

All those inside the bio-bubble to be tested every 72 hours

As part of protocols, everyone associated with the tournament will be staying inside a bio-bubble and everyone would be tested every 72 hours.

The tournament will take place in a bio-secure environment, when the team lands in Mumbai, there is a separate way for them to come out. They will be tested for Covid-19 and immediately be shifted to the team hotel which is also in a bio-bubble. Till the time they get their negative RT-PCR report, they will be isolated in the team hotel. Only when the entire team gets their negative RT-PCR reports, they are allowed to train in and around the stadium.

Even hotel staff, chefs and technicians will stay in the hotel

There is no other interaction apart from going to the stadium. Even the hotels are in bio-bubbles so the hotel staff, chefs, technicians will stay in the hotel. No one will go inside and no one will go outside. Everyone will be in the bubble including the bus drivers, even the Local Organising Committee (LOC) is not interacting with the team.

Exempt from 7-day institutional quarantine

There will be no seven-day institutional quarantine for the teams coming to Maharashtra after the government gave an exemption as the tournament will be played in a bio-bubble.

What happens if someone tests positive?

If a player tests positive during the tournament, they will be isolated completely. Until the time that player is not negative, they would not be allowed to take the ground.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 06:02 PM IST