Maharashtra: No local trains for general public as Level 3 restrictions to continue; shops to close at 4 pm despite repeated demands

Maharashtra Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday decided not to provide relaxations but continue Level 3 curbs in the state amid the possibility of emergence of COVID-19 third wave predicted by the Indian Medical Association.

Even though the state reports the lowest rate of virus outbreak compared to the other states, the cabinet was unanimous that focus should be given on stepping up corona management measures and COVID Appropriate Behavior. In view of the Cabinet's decision, the wait for the general public to commute in Mumbai suburban trains gets longer. Besides, shops will function up to 4 pm and there won’t be an increase in the present timings.

However, the government has relaxed the RTPCR test condition for air travelers from other states who have already taken two vaccine doses.

Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, ‘’There will be no change in the prevailing curbs imposed on the timings of shops and travelling in local trains. The government is focusing on inoculation of as many people as possible in the state. Ten districts have 96,543 cases which is 92.47%. These districts included Pune, Thane, Sangali, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Satara, Ahmednagar, Raigad, Solapur and Nashik.’’