Maharashtra: 'No Immediate Licence Cancellation For Drivers Lacking Marathi Knowledge,' Says Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik | VIDEO

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said drivers will get an opportunity to learn Marathi before punitive action is considered | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 18, 2026: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Tuesday said autorickshaw and taxi drivers who do not meet the state’s Marathi language requirement will be given an opportunity to learn the language before any punitive action is taken.

Clarifying the government’s stand amid concerns from driver groups and political leaders, Sarnaik said the objective of the amended motor vehicle rules was not to threaten the livelihood of drivers, but to ensure that those providing passenger transport services in Maharashtra have a working knowledge of Marathi.

Nearly six lakh autorickshaw and taxi drivers, particularly those operating in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), will be covered under a Marathi-learning initiative. Maharashtra has around 9.16 lakh autorickshaws and 61,657 taxis, he said.

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra | On the Marathi language rule for taxi and auto drivers, State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik says, "No action will be taken against more than 1,65,000 people who have learned the Marathi language. We will have to take action against those who do… pic.twitter.com/0f37kds4ZU — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2026

One-Month Window To Learn Marathi

Under the amended rules, drivers found lacking the required Marathi proficiency will first receive a notice giving them one month to acquire the necessary language skills.

Failure to comply could lead to suspension of the relevant driving authorisation for three months, followed by possible revocation in case of continued non-compliance.

Sarnaik, however, made it clear that licences or permits would not be cancelled immediately, signalling a more gradual approach to enforcement.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) says, “Across the state, we have issued 9,78,541 valid permits, of which 9,16,884 permits have been issued to auto-rickshaw drivers, along with 61,657 taxi permits…These people already know Marathi,… pic.twitter.com/8lvrEfhJcd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2026

The move had drawn concerns from sections of the transport sector as a large number of drivers in Maharashtra come from other states. Union Minister and Republican Party of India (A) chief Ramdas Athawale had also urged the government not to take immediate action, warning that strict enforcement could lead to disputes and affect drivers’ livelihoods.

Over 1.65 Lakh Drivers Join Initiative

Sarnaik said the Marathi-learning campaign launched a few months ago has already received a positive response, with 1,65,601 drivers from across Maharashtra coming forward to learn the language.

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The Transport Department will coordinate with the Marathi Language Department and other agencies to expand the initiative and help drivers comply with the language requirement, he said.

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