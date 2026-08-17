Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Pratap Sarnaik Mandates Marathi For Auto Drivers, Targets Potholes & Opposition | X - PratapSarnaik

Thane: In a wide-ranging press conference, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced strict measures regarding language compliance for auto-rickshaw drivers, outlined road repair initiatives, and addressed recent political disputes.

Mandatory Marathi compliance

Reaffirming a 1989 state regulation, Sarnaik stated that basic Marathi proficiency is required for public transport operators. Following frequent passenger altercations and police complaints, authorities will evaluate drivers' Marathi language skills during licence and permit renewals.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Practical, conversational Marathi has now been made mandatory for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers in Maharashtra. The government had given drivers until August 15 to learn Marathi, after which action including cancellation of licences and permits could be… pic.twitter.com/ifHo62V8vK — IANS (@ians_india) August 16, 2026

Drive Success: Under the 'Balasaheb Thackeray Marathi Language Course Initiative,' writers and educators across 36 districts conducted language sessions. Over 1,40,000 out of 1,65,000 registered non-Marathi auto drivers successfully completed the training. Sarnaik warned that uncooperative drivers face strict administrative action, though he emphasised the state does not intend to affect anyone's livelihood.

Pothole repair directives

Addressing severe road damage caused by monsoon rains, the minister instructed local authorities to expedite repairs immediately, prioritising high-traffic locations such as State Transport (ST) bus depots. He dismissed protests by opposition leader Sanjay Raut in Nashik, urging leaders to avoid politicising civic infrastructure problems.

Political dynamics

Sarnaik expressed surprise over NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad’s recent discontent, adding that Awhad would find better political opportunities within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. He reiterated his party’s position that Eknath Shinde should remain Chief Minister if their alliance secures a majority in upcoming elections.

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Contractor dues

Regarding ongoing agitations over ₹86,000 crore in unpaid contractor dues, Sarnaik assured that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is actively working towards an equitable settlement.

Electoral revision

Recognising that the Special Summary Revision (SIR) process remains novel to many voters, Sarnaik backed cross-party calls requesting extra time for voter roll verification.

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