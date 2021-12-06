Maharashtra: No hike in fine for helmet violations despite several casualties

Although Maharashtra has reported a high number of fatal crashes over the past few years the state did not hike fines for helmet violations, under the amended Motor Vehicle Act (MVA).

According to a report from the Times of India, Maharashtra police data shows that of the 11,569 casualties in crashes in the year 2020, 42% were motorcyclists not wearing helmets. The victims included 3,368 riders and 1,510 pillions.

In 2018, the state reported the second-highest number of motorcyclist's deaths.

According to the report, although the government notification mentions the possibility of a three-month driving licence suspension for a helmetless rider, there is still lack of clarity on how it will be implemented.

As the amended Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) came into effect from December 1, the compounding fees for various traffic offences, including driving without a licence, has been increased by the Maharashtra government.

As per the notification, among other violations, the compounding fees of Rs 10,000 will be levied for not providing a way to ambulance, fire brigade whereas unauthorised interference with the vehicles will invite a compounding fees of Rs 1,000.

Driving without insurance will be punishable with Rs 2,000 compounding fees, while unauthorised interference with the vehicle will attract a Rs 1,000 fees.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 02:43 PM IST