Maharashtra No 2 On List Of Financial Cyber Crime Toppers

Representative Image |

Maharashtra recorded the second highest number of financial cyber crimes cases in India in 2023, according to a Lok Sabha reply. The top five states accounted for half of the financial cyber fraud cases last year. Uttar Pradesh was at the top with around 200,000 cases, the highest across 36 states and Union Territories.

Next was Maharashtra with 130,000 complaints reported, followed by Gujarat (120,000), Rajasthan and Haryana (80,000 each). A total of 1.13 million cases of financial cyber fraud were reported in 2023. These 1.13 million cases had an amount involved of Rs7,488.6 crore. The maximum was Rs990.7 crore in Maharashtra. Telangana followed with Rs759.1 crore. Next were UP (Rs721.1 crore), Karnataka (Rs662.1 crore) and Tamil Nadu (Rs661.2 crore). The ‘Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System’ set up under the ‘Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre’ saved Rs1,200 crore in more than 4.7 lakh complaints.

‘Cyber Shield’ logo

Mumbai Police Commissioner launched the logo of the ‘Cyber Shield’ project on Wednesday. The police launched 13 Zonal Cyber Cells under the project last July. During the launch, Phansalkar said there was a need for cyber-trained police force in the city because now even small children have access to internet and digital medium.