Maharashtra: Nitin Gadkari announces expressway project worth Rs 10,000 cr between Aurangabad and Pune

Gadkari on Sunday dedicated to the nation 86 km of roads on National Highway no. 52 worth Rs 3,216 crore.

FPJ Bureau | Updated on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 09:35 AM IST

ANI Photo
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said an access-controlled expressway will be constructed between Aurangabad and Pune at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore to reduce the travel time between the two cities.

“The distance between Aurangabad and Pune is around 225 km. We will build an access-controlled expressway between these two cities where there will be no turns and the vehicles cruise at a speed of up to 140 km per hour,” he said.

“This will reduce the travel time between the two cities to 1.15 hours (as against four to five hours currently). This new alignment will go from Paithan and Ahmednagar regions,” Nitin Gadkari added.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 09:35 AM IST