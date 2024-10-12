Maharashtra: NIELIT Signs MoU With State Govt To Establish Center Of Excellence For Tech Education

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Electronics & Information Technology Minister, and Chandrakant Patil, State’s Higher and Technical Education Minister, and other officials were present at the time of signing of the MoU | File Photo

Mumbai: National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), an autonomous scientific society under the administrative control of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and Maharashtra government have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote tech education in the state.

As per the MoU, it has been decided to establish a Center of Excellence in artificial intelligence (Al), robotics, internet of things (IoT), industry 4.0, 3D printing and allied technologies for capacity training and R&D centres at government polytechnic and government engineering colleges in Maharashtra and to seek funding from MeitY and other government organisations through joint project proposal.

After establishment of the Center of Excellence, NIELIT will execute delivery of training and learning activities for the faculty and students in collaboration with industries. The institute will develop relevant credit course contents, provide placement assistance for employment to the students and will maintain the Center of Excellence in good condition, according to the MoU.

Maharashtra has a total of 40 government polytechnic colleges. Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has already established Center of Excellence in loT at six government polytechnics and Center of Excellence in robotics and automation at three government polytechnics. At remaining polytechnics, the Center of Excellence will be established through the funds made available as decided in the MoU.

