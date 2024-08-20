Maharashtra: NGT Accuses Ashapura Meinchem Limited Of Violating Environmental Clearance Conditions In Dapoli Bauxite Mining Operations

National Green Tribunal | FPJ

Mumbai: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pulled up Mumbai-based Ashapura Meinchem Limited, which has been conducting bauxite mining operations in UmberShet, Dapoli, Ratnagiri district. The tribunal noted alleged severe violations of the specific conditions outlined in the Environmental Clearance granted to the company by the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF).

Ashapura Meinchem, a flagship company of the Ashapura Group, is recognized as India’s largest mine owner and exporter of bentonite. The company has been engaged in bauxite mining in Dapoli since February 24, 2016. The NGT, in its orders, has directed the Registry to obtain a report from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) concerning the alleged violations of the terms and conditions by the mining company.

The case against Ashapura Meinchem Limited was initiated by Bhavesh Karekar, who filed a complaint in March against the company and several government environmental concerning agencies. The complaint alleges that the company's activities, including mining, storage, and transportation of products, have severely impacted the residents of nearby villages.

The poor air quality resulting from these activities has reportedly caused significant problems for the local population. Additionally, the company's operations have adversely affected the soil and crops, posing serious risks to human life due to the alleged unsafe transportation practices, including overloading of trucks and poor vehicle maintenance, leading to numerous accidents.

According to Karekar’s application, the company’s activities have had several detrimental effects. “Dust particles from the operations are reportedly settling on the leaves of crops, obstructing photosynthesis, and reducing both the yield and quality of the produce. The water scarcity exacerbated by the lack of rainwater harvesting measures further impacts the life cycle of trees and plants, diminishing the area's green cover. The company has also failed to carry out sufficient afforestation along the roads. Moreover, the quality of the soil has deteriorated due to reduced groundwater seepage, a consequence of erosion and surface runoff,” reads the application.

The application also alleged that the company has failed to provide the villagers with any rainwater harvesting mechanisms, which contravenes the consent conditions.

The application further notes that in September 2023, the MPCB had granted the company consent to operate, with a condition that it regularly conducts environmental monitoring in the core zone and quarterly monitoring in the buffer zone, as it is classified as a ‘Red Category’ industry. However, the company has allegedly completely violated the specific conditions of the environmental clearance.

After reviewing the evidence, the tribunal held, “In the present application, we may also make it clear that conditions enumerated in the original application are said to have been violated by the company. Therefore, it is incumbent upon the complainants to enumerate the violations of the terms and conditions of the Environmental Clearance (EC).”

The matter is scheduled for a hearing on August 24, where the tribunal will listen to the company’s response.