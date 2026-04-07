Maharashtra News: 'Western Regional Agriculture Council To Boost Centre-State Coordination,' Says Minister Dattatray Bharne

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne | File Photo

Mumbai, April 7: Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne on Tuesday said that the Western Regional Agriculture Council will play a crucial role in strengthening coordination between the Centre and states while providing a clear direction for the growth of the agriculture sector.

Speaking at the council held in Jaipur, Bharne expressed confidence that decisions taken at the forum would directly benefit farmers in Maharashtra and boost agricultural development.

Regional council aims for holistic agricultural growth

The Western Regional Council marks the beginning of a series of regional meetings aimed at the holistic development of agriculture across India. Agriculture ministers and representatives from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Goa participated in the discussions.

During the meeting, Maharashtra’s initiatives such as the Mahavistar app, Agristack, and AI policy received appreciation from participants. The council, organised under the guidance of the Central government, focused on enhancing Centre-State coordination, reviewing key agricultural schemes, and formulating strategies for the upcoming Kharif season 2026.

Maharashtra highlights progress and challenges

Reviewing the state’s agricultural progress, Bharne highlighted that over 13.2 million farmers have been registered under Agristack, with increasing adoption of modern technology and strong performance in agricultural exports.

However, he also pointed out that excessive rainfall and unseasonal rains during 2025–26 caused significant damage across the state. Around 13.6 million farmers and 10.5 million hectares of land were affected, with the state government approving relief worth ₹20,196 crore.

He acknowledged the support of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

At the beginning of this year as well, unseasonal rains impacted over 2 lakh hectares across 29 districts. Damage assessment is currently underway, and relief will be distributed soon. The state has also sought additional assistance from the Centre.

Focus on Kharif 2026 and technology adoption

For the Kharif 2026 season, Maharashtra has set a sowing target of 15.892 million hectares, with adequate supply of seeds and fertilisers already ensured. The state plans to promote modern farming techniques such as BBF (Broad Bed Furrow), drip irrigation, and advanced agricultural practices.

Bharne reiterated the government’s commitment to making Kharif 2026 successful through coordinated efforts between the Centre and states, backed by technology and effective implementation.

He added that despite challenges posed by climate uncertainties, farmers in Maharashtra continue to show resilience, and the government remains committed to supporting them through immediate relief measures as well as long-term reforms.

High-level participation at council meeting

The meeting was attended by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary, Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena, Gujarat Agriculture Minister Jitubhai Vaghani, Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana, Goa Minister Subhash Phal Desai, and senior officials, including Agriculture Secretary Atish Chandra.

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Officials expressed confidence that the outcomes of the council will help shape future agricultural policies and contribute to increasing farmers’ income across the region.

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