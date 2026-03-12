Maharashtra Becomes First State To Issue Highest Number Of Farmer IDs: Minister Dattatray Bharne

Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane |

Mumbai: Maharashtra has become the first state in the country to issue the highest number of Farmer IDs under the AgriStack initiative, Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne informed the state Assembly on Wednesday.

AgriStack Ensures Faster Benefits

The Farmer ID initiative is part of the AgriStack programme implemented by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare under the Government of India to ensure that benefits of agricultural schemes reach farmers quickly and efficiently.

Over 1.31 Crore IDs Issued

Responding to a question raised by MLA Karan Devtale, Bharne said that over 1.31 crore Farmer IDs had been issued in Maharashtra as of March 4, 2026, making it the leading state in the country in implementing the programme.

No Complaints Yet, Government Vigilant

The minister clarified that no complaints of bogus Farmer IDs have been received so far under the AgriStack system. However, he assured that if any such irregularities are detected, the government will conduct an inquiry and take action against the concerned Common Service Centre (CSC) responsible for issuing the IDs.

MLAs Raise Concerns in Assembly

During the discussion in the Assembly, MLAs Vijay Wadettiwar and Namita Mundada also participated and raised related concerns.

Simplified Process Encourages Registration

Bharne added that the process of obtaining a Farmer ID has been kept simple to encourage more farmers to register and benefit from various government schemes in the agriculture sector.

