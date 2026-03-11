NGT Complaint Filed Against Proposed F-4 Street Race In Navi Mumbai

National Green Tribunal | Representative Image

Concerns have been raised over the proposed F-4 Street Circuit car race planned in Navi Mumbai, with a complaint now submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Western Zone Bench in Pune, seeking scrutiny of the project’s environmental impact, public expenditure and administrative approvals.

Sameer Amin Bagwan, Deputy City Chief of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), has submitted a detailed representation to the Municipal Commissioner and City Engineer of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation regarding the proposed event.

According to preliminary information, the race is proposed to be organised along the Palm Beach Road stretch between Nerul and Seawoods, where a temporary 3 to 3.7-km street circuit may be created. As per the complaint filed the race is expected to be held as a night street race under the banner of the Indian Racing Festival, with certain roads likely to be closed for a few hours during the event.

A similar motorsport event was previously organised at the Hyderabad Street Circuit, which drew significant public attention.

Bagwan, in his complaint, has raised several concerns based on available documents and preliminary information. These include the possibility of undertaking fresh works on roads that are still under the Defect Liability Period, the potential expenditure of large amounts of public funds, questions regarding mandatory permissions from various departments and the likely impact on the city’s traffic system and the daily lives of residents.

Environmental concerns have also been highlighted, as the Palm Beach Road area is considered ecologically sensitive due to the presence of lakes, water bodies and biodiversity. It has been pointed out that hosting a high-speed motor race in such a location could lead to noise pollution, light pollution and other environmental impacts.

Preliminary information suggests that around 97 trees may be affected, raising concerns about the local ecological balance.

Questions have also been raised about whether an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) has been conducted and whether all environmental regulations have been complied with before planning the event.

Meanwhile, though official ticket prices for the Navi Mumbai race have not yet been announced, estimates based on the Hyderabad event indicate that general stand tickets may range from Rs 500 to Rs 1,500, premium stands from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000, and VIP or hospitality passes could range from The Rs 8,000 to over Rs 20,000.

Bagwan has demanded an independent inquiry into all works related to the F-4 Street Circuit project, verification of the use of public funds and disclosure of all environmental and administrative permissions associated with the event.

Stating that the issue concerns public interest, environmental protection and financial transparency, he has urged authorities to conduct a detailed investigation and take appropriate action.

