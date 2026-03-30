Maharashtra News: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan Meets Dy Speaker Anna Bansode’s Delegation, Invited For Ambedkar Jayanti At Chaityabhoomi

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan meets delegation led by Anna Bansode, receives invitation for Ambedkar Jayanti at Chaityabhoomi | File Photo

Mumbai, March 30: A delegation led by Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode met Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan at the Vice President’s residence in New Delhi for a courtesy visit.

Invitation for Ambedkar Jayanti

During the meeting, the delegation invited the Vice President to attend the birth anniversary celebrations of B. R. Ambedkar on April 14 at Chaityabhoomi. Radhakrishnan responded positively and expressed his willingness to be present for the occasion.

Memories and project updates

Recalling his tenure as Governor of Maharashtra, he shared memories of visiting Chaityabhoomi and interacting with devotees. He also sought updates on the ongoing Dr Ambedkar memorial project at Dadar and assured the delegation that he would discuss expediting the work with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Issues raised and gesture of respect

The delegation also raised issues related to Bodh Gaya during the discussion. As a gesture of respect, they presented portraits of Gautama Buddha and Dr Ambedkar to the Vice President.

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Delegation members present

Several members, including Sunil Magare, Siddharth Bansode, Nagasen Kamble, Bhadant Rahul Bodhi, Balasaheb Kardak, Anand Chandanshive, Sanjay Avasarmol, sculptor Anil Sutar, Subodh Bharat, Vijay Ambhure, and Ramnath Davane, were present during the meeting.

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