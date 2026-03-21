Vice President C P Radhakrishnan Urges Universities To Modernise Curriculum For Skills And Employability Development

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan |

Mumbai: Universities should adopt a modern and scientific syllabus to address the needs of the world, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan said on Saturday, underscoring that the nation’s true strength lies in the capabilities of its people.

Speaking at the Lok Bhavan here during the first convocation of Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skills University, he said the future belongs to those who combine hard skills with soft skills -- communication, teamwork, adaptability and emotional intelligence.

Adaptability is a must, he stressed.

The vice president, who was the chief guest at the event, said the nation's true strength lies in the capabilities of its people. He added that universities should adopt a modern, scientific syllabus to address the needs of the world.

“We should take the right positive steps taken by anyone which is good for society at large,” Radhakrishnan said.

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Reflecting on his earlier tenure as governor of Maharashtra and other states, the vice-president emphasised that universities and academic institutions must continuously update their curriculum to meet modern challenges and align education with industry requirements.

He stressed that degrees are meaningful only when they translate into employability and called for greater focus on skill development and new-age technologies.

The vice-president said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has witnessed a transformative shift in its approach to skilling and human capital development.

He highlighted initiatives such as Skill India, PM-SETU, the Skill India Digital Hub, the establishment of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and reforms in vocational training. These initiatives have redefined how India prepares its youth for the future, he said.

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The vice-president also appreciated the “vision” of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying the state is now "competing with leading global economies".

Speaking about India’s demographic advantage, he said that the country’s young population can become a great strength if properly skilled, but can also become a challenge if not equipped with the right skills.

He urged the graduates to act as ambassadors of India’s talent and capability wherever they work, stressing that their dedication and professionalism will enhance India’s global credibility.

Referring to the legacy of Ratan Tata, Radhakrishnan said the university carries a profound obligation to bridge the gap between education and employability while nurturing socially responsible individuals.

The industry must grow along with a sense of social responsibility, which makes great leaders role models for the nation, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)