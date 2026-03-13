Maharashtra News: State Human Rights Commission Slams Shackling Of Mentally Ill In Buldhana, Seeks Urgent Medical Reforms

Maharashtra Human Rights Commission | File Photo

Mumbai, March 13: The State Human Rights Commission, in a move aimed at protecting the dignity of mentally ill persons, has called for immediate intervention by the Buldhana district administration after reports surfaced of patients being chained near the Sailani Baba Dargah while seeking divine cures for mental illness.

The order came in a suo motu case initiated by the Commission following reports that several patients visiting the shrine were being “kept chained or tied to poles” in the hope of receiving spiritual healing.

Commission condemns inhuman practices

A bench led by Chairperson Justice A.M. Badar and Member Sanjay Kumar strongly condemned the practice, describing such inhuman treatment—including shackling and ritualistic exorcisms—as a “stigma on civil society and the government.”

“Every individual has the right to life with dignity,” the Commission observed, referring to provisions under the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017. It further noted that congregating at religious places in the hope of a divine cure, without proper medical care, amounts to a violation of the law.

Call for proper medical care

Meanwhile, while acknowledging that faith is a personal matter, the Commission stressed that the state must ensure proper medical care for patients and protect them from exploitation by “untrained, unqualified practitioners or quack doctors.”

Survey reveals scale of problem

Reports submitted before the Commission, based on a comprehensive survey conducted by the Buldhana District Hospital, highlighted the scale of the issue.

The survey identified 451 patients living in and around the Dargah area, of whom 146 were suffering from schizophrenia. It also revealed that 355 patients had been staying at the site for more than six months, with many reportedly abandoned by their families.

Other diagnoses included psychosis (52 cases), depression (50 cases), and trance or possession disorders (46 cases).

Criminal action in earlier incident

The Commission’s order also noted that although the police reported a reduction in certain harmful practices such as beating patients or squeezing lemon juice into their eyes, authorities had still discovered a patient tied with an iron chain as recently as July 2024.

The incident resulted in criminal action under the Maharashtra Prevention of Human Sacrifice and Inhuman Practices Act.

Directions to strengthen mental healthcare

Expressing concern over delays in strengthening mental healthcare facilities in the district, the Commission directed authorities to urgently act on several long-pending proposals.

It asked the Public Health Department to implement a 2017 proposal for a 30-bedded mental health ward at the District Hospital in Buldhana.

Also Watch:

The panel also directed officials to expedite the upgradation of the Raipur Primary Health Centre into a full-fledged rural hospital, increase the frequency of psychiatric outreach services at the facility to at least twice a week, and ensure the appointment of at least one permanent psychiatrist at the Raipur centre.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/