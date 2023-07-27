 Maharashtra News: 'Shall Quit Politics If Thackeray Proves Charges Against Lodha,' Says Ram Kadam
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 11:37 PM IST
article-image
Ram Kadam | PTI

Mumbai: While responding to Uddhav Thackeray's criticism of the BJP, MLA Ram Kadam on Thursday said that he would quit politics if Thackeray proved his allegations against Mumbai Guardian minister Mangalprabhat Lodha.

State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule ridiculed Thackeray saying the person who never went to Mantralaya in 2.5 year of his tenure as Chief Minister is asking what PM Modi has done for the nation.

On the backdrop of the part 2 of Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray's interview, wherein he accused the BJP of wanting to sell off Mumbai builders and hence Mangalprabhat Lodha has been brought as the guardian minister of the city, Kadam challenged Thackeray to prove his allegations.

"Thackeray has always survived on the work done by others. Hence, there is no point in his allegations against Lodha or Bawankule," Kadam said. He also added that he shall quit politics if Thackeray proves even one case wherein Lodha has worked in interest of any builder.

Bawankule slams Thackeray

Meanwhile, lashing out at Thackeray for criticizing PM Narendra Modi, Bawankule said, "It seems he is suffering from Alzheimer's disease. Because, in 2019 he gave hundreds of speeches wherein he praised Modi." The state BJP president also advised Thackeray to get treatment from a good neuro-surgeon so that he remembers all his old speeches on Modi.

"You are dreaming of becoming Chief Minister again in 2024. But, the people have decided to give you your most favored job of sitting at home," Bawankule added.

While dubbing Thackeray's so called love for Mumbai as a big deception, Bawankule said, "Mumbai certainly won't be separated from Maharashtra, but shall be separated from the corruption by doing away with the rule of those who looted Mumbai for over 30 years."

