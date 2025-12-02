 Maharashtra News: Sanpada Youth Missing For A Month After Alibag Rescue Attempt; Family Starts Online Search Campaign
According to Alibag Police, Palash went missing from the seashore near the Alibag Court area. A missing person case was registered on November 5, and search operations have continued since, but no concrete leads have emerged.

Raina Assainar
A 19-year-old youth, Palash Prakhar from Sanpada, who disappeared while attempting to rescue a drowning friend at Alibag beach on November 1, remains missing even a month after the incident. His parents, holding on to hope, have launched an online campaign appealing for information about his whereabouts.

Rescue Attempt Turns Tragic; Friend’s Body Recovered, Palash Still Untraceable

Police said Palash, a resident of Vasundhara Heights, Sector 11, Sanpada, jumped into the water after noticing his friend Shashank Singh struggling in the waves. While Singh’s body was found on November 3, search teams have found no trace of Palash despite extensive efforts by police, coastal units, NDRF teams and local volunteers, using drones and speedboats.

Family Launches Social Media Drive: “We Just Want Our Son Back”

His parents, who have been visiting Alibag regularly to follow up on the search, have now started a social media awareness campaign, sharing his photos and details across platforms.

“We are not giving up. Someone, somewhere must have seen him. We just want our son back,” said his father, Munindra Narayan Prem, a banker.

Detailed Description Circulated Across Coastal Districts

Police have circulated Palash’s physical description —

fair wheatish complexion,

5 ft 6 in height,

braces on both jaws,

a birthmark on the right shoulder,

a red-thread talisman around his neck —
to nearby districts and coastal police stations.

Authorities said the investigation is being supervised by senior officers, and the public has been urged to contact Alibag Police Station with any information.

Family Hopes He May Have Reached Another Shore Safely

Prakhar, a second-year MBA-Tech student at NMIMS, had gone to Alibag on November 1 with three friends. “Google Maps took them to the seashore near the Alibag Court. My son and one friend were near the shore, while Singh and another friend had gone deeper. The tides changed, Singh lost balance and called for help. Hearing his cries, my son swam to rescue him but couldn’t save him,” the father said.

“Singh’s body was recovered, but my son is still missing. We are hopeful he may have been saved by someone at another shore. We are in touch with officials in Ratnagiri, Goa, Alibag and other coastal areas, and have informed the fishermen community as well,” he added.

Palash, the second child and only son of the family, remains untraceable as his parents continue to wait for a phone call bringing news about him.

