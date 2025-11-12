Maharashtra News: Raigad Forest Department Launches ‘Zero Forest Fire Campaign 2025’ In Roha Aims To Curb Wildfires And Protect Biodiversity

Raigad Forest Department launches the ‘Zero Forest Fire Campaign 2025’ in Roha to raise awareness and prevent summer forest fires | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, November 12: With the rising threat of wildfires destroying local biodiversity, the Forest Department, Raigad has launched the Zero Forest Fire Campaign 2025 to spread awareness about preventing forest fires and conserving the ecosystem.

"Every summer, large stretches of forest land are ravaged by grass fires, resulting in the loss of vital forest cover and wildlife. The fires not only burn grass which serves as essential nourishment for trees — but also claim the lives of countless animals, birds, snakes, and insects, " said a representative.

Wildfires Forcing Wildlife Into Human Settlements

Officials highlighted that trees bearing fruits such as Umbar (Cluster Fig), Shivni, Arjun, Mango, and Cashew have nearly vanished from several forest areas. This has forced monkeys and other wild animals to move into human settlements in search of food — a growing ecological concern.

Community Urged To Join Conservation Efforts

Taking note of this alarming situation, the Forest Department, along with local organizations, has urged residents to remain vigilant and work together to prevent fires.

A Forest Conservation Meeting has been organized by the Forest Department today (Wednesday) at 5 PM at the temple in Nivi village, Roha where forest ranger Pravin Shinde will guide participants on measures to prevent forest fires and conserve natural habitats.

Supported By Local Organisations

The initiative is supported by the Forest Protection Department, Roha, Nivi Village Committee and Youth Mandal, Baliraja Foundation, and City of Flowers, Roha.

