Maharashtra News: Raigad District To Host Jal Mahotsav From March 8 To 22 To Promote Water Conservation Awareness

In a bid to strengthen and sustain the rural water supply system and encourage community participation in water conservation, a Jal Mahotsav will be organised across the district from March 8 to 22.

The initiative aims to promote water conservation as not just an infrastructure issue but also as a cultural practice that communities must adopt. Various activities will be conducted during the festival to raise awareness and encourage local participation in water management.

According to Project Director of the Jal Jeevan Mission, Shubhangi Nakhale, women in villages will be encouraged to test drinking water using field testing kits to monitor water quality. Youth groups, called “Young Brigades,” will also be formed in villages to actively participate in water conservation initiatives.

Schools across the district will host competitions focused on water conservation to sensitise students about the importance of protecting water resources. Local traditions and practices related to water conservation will also be highlighted during the festival.

Officials said efforts will be made to incorporate water conservation measures in Gram Panchayat Development Plans to ensure long-term sustainability of rural water supply systems.

Executive Engineer of the Gram Panchayat Water Supply Department, Mohan Sarvade, said that Lok Jal Utsavs will be organised at the village and Panchayat Samiti levels with active public participation. The initiative also aims to give drinking water cultural and social importance, encourage institutionalisation of local water festivals, and improve coordination between departments from the state to the village level.

The programme will also focus on preparing long-term plans for water quality monitoring, solar energy use in water systems, and maintenance and repairs. Additionally, it seeks to link water services with health, nutrition and women’s empowerment initiatives, officials added.

