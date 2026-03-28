Maharashtra News: Pune Police Arrest Fugitive ‘Godman’ Rishikesh Vaidya In Vasai

Pune and Manikpur Police teams secure arrest of absconding godman Rishikesh Vaidya in late-night Vasai operation | File Photo

Vasai, March 27: In a significant breakthrough, the fugitive self-proclaimed "Godman" (Bhondubaba), Rishikesh Vaidya, has been apprehended by the Pune Police.

Joint operation leads to arrest

Following a joint operation between the Pune Police and the Manikpur Police (Vasai), Vaidya was tracked down and arrested on the night of March 27 at approximately 11:00 PM.

A formal case had been registered against Rishikesh Vaidya at the Manikpur Police Station.

Accused had fled after FIR

Immediately after the First Information Report (FIR) was filed, the accused fled his residence and went into hiding. To locate the fugitive, the Pune Police dispatched four specialised teams.

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Coordinated effort ensures custody

After his successful apprehension in Vasai, the Pune Police took Vaidya into custody for further investigation. The operation highlights the effective coordination between the Pune and Vasai law enforcement agencies in bringing the accused to justice.

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