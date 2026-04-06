Maharashtra News: PNG Connections Cross 25 Lakh Mark, Fuel Supply Remains Stable Amid Global Tensions

Maharashtra expands PNG network beyond 25 lakh connections while maintaining steady fuel supply | File Photo

Mumbai, April 6: Maharashtra has witnessed a steady expansion in piped natural gas (PNG) connectivity, with total connections reaching 25.36 lakh, including 73,000 new additions in the past month, senior officials said on Monday.

Anil Diggikar, Additional Chief Secretary of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, said the state government’s decision to grant “deemed permission” for City Gas Distribution (CGD) pipelines is expected to further accelerate network expansion.

He urged consumers in areas where PNG infrastructure is available to register for connections, noting that PNG is comparatively cheaper and has higher domestic availability.

Fuel supply remains stable despite global tensions

Despite geopolitical tensions in the Middle East putting pressure on global petroleum supply chains, Diggikar assured that the supply of LPG, petrol and diesel in Maharashtra remains smooth. He added that PNG usage will be made mandatory in feasible areas by June 30, while LPG supply will continue uninterrupted in regions where pipeline connectivity is not viable.

Robust fuel distribution network

The state’s fuel distribution network remains robust, with around 24 oil depots supplying nearly 8,100 petrol pumps. Daily distribution stands at approximately 18,500 kilolitres of petrol and 40,000 kilolitres of diesel, with no signs of fuel shortage reported in early April.

LPG supply and digital tracking

Officials said LPG supply is also under control, with 23 bottling plants serving around 2,200 distributors and 3.5 crore consumers. An average of 5.82 lakh domestic refills are delivered daily. To enhance transparency, the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) has been made mandatory, while nearly 95% of bookings are now done digitally.

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Crackdown on black marketing and grievance redressal

The government has prioritised LPG supply for essential services, while commercial distribution is being increased in phases. Strict action has also been initiated against black marketing, with over 3,600 cylinders seized and 36 arrests made between March 1 and April 6.

Authorities have set up control rooms across levels, and a WhatsApp helpline has been launched to address consumer complaints efficiently.

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