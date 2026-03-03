Maharashtra News: Over 38 Per Cent Screened For Hypertension In State Health Drive; Over 10 Lakh Started On Immediate Treatment

Health workers conduct blood pressure and diabetes screening during the month-long state-level non-communicable disease campaign | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 3: More than 38 percent of individuals screened for hypertension during a massive state-level health drive were found to be suffering from the condition, underscoring a growing public health concern. The screening of 2,582,992 people revealed that 1,005,704 individuals required immediate treatment and were promptly initiated on medication.

Mission-mode screening campaign

The National Non-Communicable Disease Special Screening Campaign was conducted from February 1 to 28, 2026, across the state in mission mode. The intensified drive was carried out under the guidance of Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar and Minister of State Meghna Sakore Bordikar.

As per Central and State Government guidelines, various national health programmes are being implemented on a war footing to achieve the targets set for completion by March 31, 2026. Progress recorded up to February 28 has been described as highly encouraging by officials.

The month-long campaign focused on early detection, timely diagnosis and immediate treatment of lifestyle-related and non-communicable diseases to prevent long-term complications.

Rising burden of lifestyle diseases

Medical experts state that hypertension and diabetes are largely driven by sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary habits, obesity, tobacco use, alcohol consumption and high stress levels. If left untreated, hypertension can lead to heart attacks, strokes, kidney damage and other cardiovascular complications.

Similarly, uncontrolled diabetes can result in kidney failure, nerve damage, blindness and an increased risk of heart disease. Early screening and timely intervention are considered crucial in reducing morbidity and mortality associated with these conditions.

Alongside hypertension, diabetes screening also revealed significant health concerns. A total of 1,252,434 individuals were screened for diabetes during the campaign, of whom 288,082 were diagnosed and initiated on treatment. Around 23 per cent were found to be diabetic and started on medication, reflecting the rising burden of lifestyle-related diseases in the state.

Health authorities noted that early identification through such large-scale screening is crucial to preventing complications such as kidney failure, heart disease and vision loss.

Cancer screening and preventive focus

In addition, extensive screenings for oral, breast and cervical cancers were conducted statewide, with suspected patients promptly referred for further evaluation and treatment.

Officials emphasised that the mission-mode implementation of these programmes has significantly strengthened preventive healthcare delivery and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to achieving universal screening and timely treatment within the stipulated time frame.

