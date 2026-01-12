Maharashtra News: NHRC Takes Cognisance Of Complaint By Ratnagiri Urdu School Students Over Dust And Noise Pollution From Bauxite Mining

The National Human Rights Commission has sought reports from Ratnagiri district authorities and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board over pollution caused by bauxite mining near an Urdu school | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 12: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of a complaint filed by students of an Urdu school in Mandivali village of Ratnagiri district, alleging violation of their fundamental rights due to dust and noise pollution caused by nearby bauxite mining operations.

Allegations of pollution near school

The complaint, submitted by social activist Bhavesh Karekar on behalf of school-going students from Mandivali in Dapoli taluka, alleges that continuous movement of heavy dumpers transporting bauxite ore from the Rowale and Umbershet mining sites has created severe dust and noise pollution in and around the school premises.

According to the students, the constant commotion of mining vehicles passing close to the school has disrupted classes and adversely affected their health and learning environment.

Commission observes prima facie rights violation

Taking note of the allegations, the NHRC observed that the issues raised prima facie appear to involve violations of human rights. A bench of the Commission, presided over by member Priyank Kanoongo, has taken cognisance of the matter under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

Notices issued to authorities

The Commission has directed its registry to issue notices to the District Magistrate, Ratnagiri, and the Chairman of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Mumbai.

Both authorities have been asked to inquire into the allegations and submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within two weeks for the Commission’s perusal. The ATR is to be submitted within two weeks from the date of receipt of the notice, dated January 7.

Right to health and education cited

In their complaint, the students highlighted serious concerns regarding the right to health, stating that dust pollution generated by mining trucks poses risks such as respiratory problems, allergies, asthma and potential long-term lung damage.

They contended that this amounts to a violation of Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to life, including the right to a clean and healthy environment.

The complaint also pointed to infringement of the right to education under Article 21A, as the noise caused by frequent movement of heavy vehicles allegedly hampers classroom teaching, students’ concentration and the overall learning atmosphere.

Safety concerns over mining proximity

Further, the students expressed alarm over the proposed Mandivali mining boundary being barely 100 metres from the Urdu school, terming it a grave threat to the physical safety, mental well-being and environmental security of children. They argued that permitting mining activity so close to an educational institution is contrary to basic principles of child safety and environmental justice.

Reliefs sought by students

The complainants also alleged that despite repeated representations to local and district authorities, no effective steps were taken to address their grievances, reflecting administrative apathy and continued denial of basic human rights.

Among the reliefs sought, the students urged the NHRC to direct authorities to immediately halt mining transportation near the school during school hours, order an independent inspection of dust and noise pollution levels around the school, and ensure that no mining activity or transportation is allowed in the vicinity of educational institutions.

Also Watch:

Read Also NHRC Summons Maharashtra Chief Secretary Over Alleged Drug Use At Mumbai Sunburn Festival 2025

The Commission will now examine the matter, and appropriate action will be taken once reports are received from the district administration and the pollution control board.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/