Maharashtra News: NGT Disposes Jalna Boiler Blast Case, Rules No Additional Compensation For Injured Workers

NGT disposes Jalna boiler explosion case, citing legal limits on additional compensation | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 8: The National Green Tribunal (NGT), while dismissing a suo motu case of a boiler explosion at a steel factory in Jalna, has maintained that the 22 workers who were injured in the explosion were already compensated under the Workmen’s Compensation Act and that no additional compensation is payable to the 22 injured victims’ families beyond what has already been disbursed under existing laws.

Tribunal cites provisions of NGT Act

The tribunal, presided over by Judicial Member Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh and Expert Member Dr Sujit Kumar Bajpayee, held that the main emphasis has been laid on Section 17(1) of the NGT Act, 2010, which specifically empowers the Tribunal to determine relief and compensation for death or injury to “any person (other than a workman)” resulting from an accident or adverse impact of an activity specified in Schedule I. This does not enable the Tribunal to adjudicate matters of compensation to the ‘workman’.

Details of the Jalna incident

A total of 22 workers were injured in a boiler explosion at a steel factory in the MIDC area in Jalna on August 24, 2024. The explosion at Gaj Kesari Steel Mill, which occurred around noon, resulted in molten iron falling on workers, he said.

Safety measures implemented post-incident

During the proceedings, the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) submitted that the factory had undertaken multiple safety measures following the incident.

These included proper screening of scrap material, installation of safety curtains between furnaces, provision of personal protective equipment to workers, regular safety audits, and improved housekeeping practices to prevent hazardous conditions.

The tribunal noted that sealed scrap materials, such as cylinders and containers, pose significant explosion risks in induction furnaces if not properly handled. It recorded that the industry had implemented adequate precautions, including worker training and moisture removal processes, to prevent recurrence.

Also Watch:

Company stance on compensation

On the issue of compensation, the project proponent, Gajkesari Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd, argued that payments had already been made to the affected workers and the legal heirs of deceased workers in accordance with the Workmen’s Compensation Act, 1923. The company opposed the application of principles laid down in the Sarla Verma judgment for additional compensation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/