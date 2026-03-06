Maharashtra News: NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar, Grandnephew Parth Pawar Likely To Enter Rajya Sabha Together From State

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Parth Pawar file nominations for Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra amid likely unopposed elections | File Photo

Mumbai, March 5: In a rare development in Maharashtra politics, two members of the Pawar family, Sharad Pawar and his grandnephew Parth Pawar, are set to serve together in the Rajya Sabha.

They are among seven candidates, including Ramdas Athawale and Vinod Tawde, fielded by major political parties who are likely to be elected unopposed to the Upper House from Maharashtra on March 9.

Seven candidates likely to be elected unopposed

Although nine candidates have filed nomination papers for the seven seats, the nominations of two independent candidates may be rejected on technical grounds, sources said.

On the final day of filing nominations, four candidates from the BJP, one each from the Shiv Sena and the NCP, and one from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) submitted their papers.

Athawale, Tawde, Maya Ivnate and Ramrao Wadkute filed nominations as BJP candidates. Parth Pawar filed his nomination as the NCP candidate, while Dr Jyoti Waghmare filed as the Shiv Sena candidate.

Sharad Pawar files nomination by proxy

Sharad Pawar filed his nomination by proxy after completing the required formalities under Section 84(A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Citing ill health for his absence during the filing process, senior NCP leader Jayant Patil and Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule completed the formalities. Patil signed the papers as the proposer, while Dr Sanjay Suraje, medical superintendent at Sir JJ Hospital, signed Pawar’s affidavit as mandated under the Act.

Two other candidates, Umesh Mhetre from Mumbai and Kante Sayanna from Telangana, also filed nominations, but their papers reportedly lack the mandatory signatures of MLAs as proposers.

Parth Pawar’s entry into Parliament

For Parth Pawar, the Rajya Sabha nomination ends a seven-year wait to enter Parliament after his defeat in the Maval Lok Sabha constituency against Shiv Sena candidate Shrirang Barne.

Shiv Sena nominates Jyoti Waghmare

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena named Dr Waghmare as its Rajya Sabha nominee. Currently the party spokesperson, she joined the Shiv Sena in 2023.

Her nomination dashed the hopes of former Lok Sabha MPs Rahul Shewale and Gajanan Kirtikar.

According to political insiders, Shinde preferred a firebrand woman activist from the Scheduled Caste community with a semi-urban background.

