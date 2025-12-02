Maharashtra News: Nagpur Senior Citizen Loses ₹29 Lakh In 10-Day 'Digital Arrest' Scam; Fraudsters Impersonate Police And NIA Officials | Representational Image

A 71-year-old retired banker from Nagpur lost ₹29 lakh after being trapped for 10 days in a digital arrest fraud. Scammers impersonating officials from the Mumbai Police, UP Anti-Terrorism Squad, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) falsely accused him of involvement in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi blast.

The victim and his wife were forced to appear on continuous video calls between November 11 and 21.

Fraudsters Accuse Victim of Money Laundering, Demand Financial Disclosures

Police said the ordeal began on November 11 when the senior citizen received a call from a man posing as a Mumbai Police officer. The caller claimed that the victim’s name had surfaced in a money laundering investigation connected to the Delhi blast.

To frighten him further, the scammers shared a fake arrest warrant and demanded that he disclose details of his properties, jewellery and bank balances, officers said.

Fixed Deposits Liquidated on Pretext of ‘Verification’

Under the guise of verifying his funds, the fraudsters instructed the victim to liquidate his fixed deposits and transfer the money to accounts controlled by them, assuring him that the amount would be returned after scrutiny.

Victim Realises Fraud After Speaking to Relative

The scam came to light only when the complainant confided in a relative, following which he approached the police.

